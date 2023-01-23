Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 66.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

Watsco Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $270.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $311.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.61%.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.