Advisor OS LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Advisor OS LLC cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

NASDAQ TER opened at $97.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $148.66.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

