Advisor OS LLC Sells 145 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $205.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $252.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

