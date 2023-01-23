Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Stepan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 77,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Stepan by 7.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCL opened at $108.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00. Stepan has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,135,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $222,089.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,135,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.