Advisor OS LLC Sells 395 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 489,118 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $71,486,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,310,000 after buying an additional 167,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,193,000 after acquiring an additional 122,388 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $343.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.24. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $430.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.