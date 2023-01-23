Advisor OS LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $379,547,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,034,000 after acquiring an additional 96,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,245,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.25.

Shares of BIO opened at $457.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $670.61.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

