Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC reduced its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of Exponent by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $101.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.50. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $112.06.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

