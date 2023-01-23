Advisor OS LLC Increases Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 193,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $242.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $196.55 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.48 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.64.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

