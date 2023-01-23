Advisor OS LLC Lowers Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.93 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares in the company, valued at $310,841,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,199 shares of company stock worth $4,505,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.