Advisor OS LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisor OS LLC cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,907,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after buying an additional 119,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,369,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,991,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $297.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.45. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $520.32. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

