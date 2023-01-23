Gratus Capital LLC Sells 249 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SCHG stock opened at $58.82 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

