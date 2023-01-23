Gratus Capital LLC Sells 151 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 489,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,062,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after buying an additional 36,023 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

STIP opened at $97.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.44. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

