Lincoln National Corp Has $2.97 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $54.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

