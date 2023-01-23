Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.6 %

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar stock opened at $249.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.15. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

