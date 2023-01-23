NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $81.82 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

