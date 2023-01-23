Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $52.33.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.