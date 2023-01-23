Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Increased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

