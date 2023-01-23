Susquehanna Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $24.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

INTC stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after buying an additional 485,720 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

