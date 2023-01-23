Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,628 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,830,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 1,260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,268,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,344 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in América Móvil by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,388,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 737,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,268,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 529,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Stock Performance

AMX stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

América Móvil Company Profile

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

