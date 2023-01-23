Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 716 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $69.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.60. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

