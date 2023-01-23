Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

ZTS stock opened at $163.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.81. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $205.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

