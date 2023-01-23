Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 596.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,594,000 after purchasing an additional 672,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 186.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,917,000 after purchasing an additional 610,950 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 465.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after acquiring an additional 366,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $238,125.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,613,443. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $115.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.39. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $143.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

