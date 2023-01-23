Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,548 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,878,000 after acquiring an additional 95,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

