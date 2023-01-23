First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 52,819 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,819 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $86,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,099,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,859,000 after purchasing an additional 497,882 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 83,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

