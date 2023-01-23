Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,689 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.21% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,425,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,910,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,303,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,318,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 410,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 311,366 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.57 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $61.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.