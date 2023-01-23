Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,850 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.49% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $115,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 16,704.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $21.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

