Lincoln National Corp Purchases 29,974 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 151.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,737 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

Shares of NKE opened at $126.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $149.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

