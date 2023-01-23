Lincoln National Corp Purchases 4,392 Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth about $341,000.

NYSE:TTP opened at $28.83 on Monday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

