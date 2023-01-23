Lincoln National Corp Sells 21,361 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,361 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $771,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,182,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,669.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 699,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 660,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $99.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.62. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.