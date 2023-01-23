Cidel Asset Management Inc. Invests $318,000 in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBT. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 3.3 %

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

