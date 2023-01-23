Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $371,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.14 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

