Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $179.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.67 and its 200-day moving average is $162.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

