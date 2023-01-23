Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $101.82 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.36.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

