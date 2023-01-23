Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Down 9.3% in December

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fanuc Trading Up 1.1 %

FANUY stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.95. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

