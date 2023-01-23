First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,836.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of FNLIF opened at $28.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19. First National Financial has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $35.81.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

