Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Update

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.
Fire & Flower Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFLWF opened at $0.90 on Monday. Fire & Flower has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.
Fire & Flower Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fire & Flower (FFLWF)
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.