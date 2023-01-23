Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Update

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 515,400 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 482,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 736.3 days.

Fluidra Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF opened at $14.88 on Monday. Fluidra has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluidra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Fluidra from €33.00 ($35.87) to €20.00 ($21.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

