FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 4,014,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCBBF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €15.50 ($16.85) to €17.20 ($18.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €19.00 ($20.65) to €16.70 ($18.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Trading Up 48.1 %

FCBBF stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

Featured Articles

