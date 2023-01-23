Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Barclays

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.07. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,746,531 shares of company stock worth $178,071,266. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.