Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $79.00 at Truist Financial

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $70.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 42,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.