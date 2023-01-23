Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,193 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,550 ($18.91) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

