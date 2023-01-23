Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,966 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $94,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $309.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.69 and a 52 week high of $324.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Argus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

