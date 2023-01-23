SALT (SALT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,231.83

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $15,231.83 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00030032 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004327 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00224135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002858 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03105128 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,677.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

