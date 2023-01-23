G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1,115.47 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00077331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00057623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025363 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “G999USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.