Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Cap of $12.73 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $12.73 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

