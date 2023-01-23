Beldex Price Tops $0.0411 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $165.30 million and $1.98 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,630.70 or 0.07129040 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00077331 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00057623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025363 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

