DAO Maker Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00003786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $110.51 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 171.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00414426 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,661.43 or 0.29086606 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00593179 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.