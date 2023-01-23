Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 89.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $98.63 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

