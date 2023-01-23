Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 100 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $259.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $424.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

