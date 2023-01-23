Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $51.01 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

